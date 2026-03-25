Jumanji 3 is already facing high-stakes competition even before its release, as the film’s release has now been pushed to avoid a major box-office clash with Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday. Despite the shift, the pressure remains immense, especially with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle setting a towering $960 million+ global benchmark, and Jumanji: The Next Level also collecting a massive number worldwide. With expectations sky-high, the third installment must now truly outshine its predecessors.

It is the third film in the new franchise and reportedly the final installment as well. The previous two films earned well at the box office. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny DeVito, Rhys Darby, Bebe Neuwirth, and Lamorne Morris will reprise their roles from the previous movies. Additionally, Brittany O’Grady, Burn Gorman, and Dan Hildebrand joined the cast.

Jumanji movies at the worldwide box office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released in 2017 and emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It grossed $962.5 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. The second film in the rebooted franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, was made on a hefty $125 million budget. It collected $801.7 million worldwide. The OG film starring Robin Williams was released in 1995 and cost $65 million. It collected $262.8 million globally. Jumanji 3 has a massive target to reach at the worldwide box office.

1. Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle – $962.5 million

2. Jumanji: The Next Level – $801.7 million

3. Jumanji – $262.8 million

Jumanji 3 must gross more than $963 million worldwide. The movie was facing a major challenge ahead of its release, as Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday will be released in the same month. The makers moved the film from December 11 to December 25, a week after the Dune Day phenomenon.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Box Office: Top 5 North America Openings—Where Does Project Hail Mary Rank?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News