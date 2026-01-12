Avengers: Doomsday continues to trend every day, and fans can’t stop talking about the cast updates. Everyone already knows that Robert Downey Jr. is set to play Doctor Doom. But one question refuses to fade. Will he also return as Tony Stark in the upcoming film? The latest online buzz offers a hint.

Reports Claim Robert Downey Jr. Could Play Two Roles In Avengers: Doomsday

A popular X account, Marvel Update, has shared a major report that Avengers: Doomsday may feature Robert Downey Jr. in two different roles. One would be a Tony Stark variant, and the other would be Doctor Doom.

The fans still remember how the arc of Tony Stark culminated in Avengers: Endgame. He sacrificed himself, using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos and save the universe, but he lost his life in exchange. Even with that clear conclusion, viewers have been hoping to see a version of him again. These new reports have only increased that hope.

Avengers Doomsday will reportedly feature Robert Downey Jr. as both a Tony Stark variant and Doctor Doom Via @JamesMackwl pic.twitter.com/qV9V2USrMH — Marvel Update (@MovieNewszz) January 11, 2026

However, Marvel has confirmed nothing as yet. The fact that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing a villain like Doctor Doom has already been surprising enough for the fans, and adding on top of it a Tony variant would be a major twist. Marvel has also not revealed Doom’s full backstory as yet, so that keeps the speculation alive.

Why A Return Of Tony Stark Is Possible?

The multiverse is the biggest reason this theory feels believable. It allows Marvel to bring back characters in alternate forms without changing earlier endings. Tony’s sacrifice in Endgame remains untouched, but a variant can still appear in a new timeline.

This is why many fans think Robert Downey Jr.’s double comeback could actually happen. A Tony Stark variant would be a nostalgic moment, while Doctor Doom would be a bold move that reshapes the MCU.

Nothing is official yet, and all claims remain rumours for now. But the idea of Robert Downey Jr returning in not one but two roles has already created massive excitement. Fans who still miss Iron Man would love to see him again, even if it is in a different form.

