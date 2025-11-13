Robert Downey Jr. is credited with helping shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as his portrayal of Iron Man kick-started the entire franchise. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw him step away from that role for good. Even so, he remains connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Doctor Doom. We recently got a brief look at him in the post-credit scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hinting at an upcoming film where he could appear in a full-length role as Doctor Doom.

But is that really what is happening? Will he return as an antagonist? For many fans, he has been the face of Marvel for years, and for an entire generation, he is the only Iron Man they know. Seeing him take on a villain could spark a completely different reaction from audiences.

But why would the people in charge make that choice, and why reveal it so early? A surprise can be a powerful tool, yet they themselves confirmed Robert Downey Jr’s involvement as Doctor Doom, so the shock factor is already gone. Fans have had time to settle into that idea. But is that truly what they want, a straightforward reveal? Sometimes, disrupting expectations is the most effective way to draw audiences back in. So maybe he is not portraying a villain.

Is Doctor Doom A Robot Or A Fake Doctor Doom?

Fans already know that Doctor Doom uses Doombots. These are his clones, created to look and think like him. They can act as his stand-ins whenever needed. According to a theory mentioned by Screen Rant, this is exactly what might happen in Avengers: Doomsday. The idea is that the Doctor Doom we see in that film will actually be a Doombot. If that turns out to be true, it raises a bigger question. Where is the real Doctor Doom? Maybe he created these Doombots, but they turned against him, developed their own sense of identity, and went rogue. For now, this remains only a theory.

Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom

One thing seems likely. The Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday will originate from the same Earth we saw in The Fantastic Four: First Step. Just like in the comics, he rules his own country, called Latveria, in that universe. What we do not know is whether he will arrive on Earth 616 or if the Avengers will somehow end up in his world. Another possibility, though far-fetched, is that a different Doctor Doom could appear in Earth 616, but that seems highly unlikely. There is also a chance that another set of Avengers could emerge in that universe.

