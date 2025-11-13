The first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been unveiled by 20th Century Studios. A sequel to the 2006 classic, The Devil Wears Prada, the upcoming film marks the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci nearly two decades after the original global hit.

Joining the stellar cast are Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora, alongside returning favorites Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Trailer Reunites Miranda & Andy

The first teaser of the sequel shows an electrifying reunion between Streep’s Miranda and Hathaway’s Andy. The duo is seen reuniting inside an elevator, with Andy donning signature Miranda Priestly-style shades before the ending of the clip, signaling a change in their dynamics.

The new story reunites Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, and Nigel Kipling in a fresh chapter set against the backdrop of contemporary New York City, where shifting alliances, fierce rivalries, and the fine balance between ambition and influence take center stage.

Since its 2006 debut, The Devil Wears Prada has evolved into a timeless cult classic, admired for its witty writing, stellar performances, and its unforgettable depiction of power, ambition, and the glamorous yet cutthroat world of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twentycs India (@20thcenturyin)

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Release Date

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film revives the sharp wit, high fashion, and shifting power dynamics of Runway magazine, now set against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving digital fashion world.

Produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises a dazzling mix of biting humor, timeless style, and emotional depth. The film will be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

You can check out the teaser trailer below:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Running Man: Josh Brolin Reveals Why He Joined Edgar Wright’s Survival Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News