Meryl Streep dove deep into method acting for The Devil Wears Prada, delivering an Oscar-nominated performance—but it left her miserable behind the scenes.

Streep didn’t just play Priestly; she lived as her. For the actress, that meant immersing herself in the role to such an extreme that it made the entire experience “horrible.” She admitted, “I was miserable in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’”

This commitment to her craft created an atmosphere on set where even her co-stars felt the chill. Anne Hathaway, who played her assistant Andrea Sachs, felt the brunt of Priestly’s icy presence, admitting, “I did feel intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated it because I also knew she was watching out for me.” Hathaway wasn’t the only one who felt the tension. Emily Blunt, who played the impatient and overworked Emily, confessed.

Streep’s acting style was emotionally detached, condescending, and unapproachable. However, it’s not just about keeping a cold demeanor for the cameras. Streep stayed in character off-screen, using Priestly’s persona to drive her performance. This cold, almost unreachable presence isolated her from the fun and camaraderie the rest of the cast shared. But as Hathaway acknowledged, there was a method to the madness.

The key moment that shocked everyone came with the character’s first scene. Hathaway was expecting a dominating, overbearing Miranda. But Streep, ever the genius, surprised her by delivering her lines in a whisper. “I almost fell off my chair,” Hathaway said. This unexpected choice showed Streep’s brilliance in making Priestly an iconic figure. Rather than turning Priestly into a caricature, Streep made her real—just an honest, chilling, and brilliant boss.

The whole thing made Streep’s experience on set much more intense than anticipated. After all, this wasn’t just about wearing designer clothes and delivering one-liners. Method acting took Streep to the point where, at one stage, she was so absorbed in the role that she could not switch off when the cameras stopped rolling. But despite the personal toll it took, her portrayal of Miranda Priestly left a lasting legacy. It wasn’t just about playing a tyrant; Streep’s nuanced performance highlighted the complexity of a woman who didn’t just rule a magazine but commanded the screen.

When all was said and done, Streep reflected, “That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!” And yet, despite the misery and loneliness of the process, it was clear: her method-driven approach was the secret sauce to making Priestly one of cinema’s most iconic, terrifying, and relatable characters.

