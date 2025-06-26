The Dev Kharoud starrer action flick Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has secured the position of the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. However, the movie is still struggling when it comes to entering the safe zone. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Dev Kharoud starrer earned 13 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 31% since the movie amassed 19 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 4.12 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie now comes to 4.86 crores. The movie is now inching towards 5 crores which it should surpass in the coming week, given an upward graph in the box office collection. Despite a tough competition from the likes of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya, the film is maintaining a fairly good stronghold for itself.

Box Office Breakdown Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (Day 13)

Week 1: 2.88 crores

Day 12: 13 lakhs

Total: 4.12 crores

Dev Kharoud Starrer To Lose Out On The Safe Zone?

The Dev Kharoud starrer is mounted on a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.12 crores, the film has managed to cover only 41.2% of its budget. It is yet to cover even 50% of its budget which is clearly not a good sign. It might lose out on the safe zone unless the movie manages a complete budget recovery in the coming days.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 4.12 crores

India gross – 4.86 crores

Budget Recovery: 41.2%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Nikita Roy Box Office Day 1 VS Sonakshi Sinha’s Top 5 Openers: Will Sona Nail A Tough Target Despite Kajol’s Maa Turning A Huge Roadblock?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News