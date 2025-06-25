The Dev Kharoud starrer actioner Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. On its 12th day, the movie attained an important milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Dev Kharoud starrer earned 19 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a good growth of around 35% since the movie amassed 14 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 3.99 crores.

The movie should cross at least 5 crores in the coming days with a consistent upward graph in the collection. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 4.70 crores. Despite a stiff competition from the likes of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya, the film is maintaining a steady foothold at the box office.

Box Office Breakdown Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Week 1: 2.88 crores

Day 12: 19 lakhs

Total: 3.99 crores

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Becomes The Fourth Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

The movie has ticked off an important milestone on its 12th day. It has surpassed the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the fourth highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Badnaam was around 3.95 crores.

Thus, the movie toppled Badnaam by 4 lakhs. It is now eyeing the lifetime collection of Guru Nanak Jahaz to become the 3rd highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It needs 1.96 crore more to surpass the lifetime collection of Guru Nanak Jahaz which was around 5.95 crores at the Indian box office.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Summary Day 12

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 3.99 crores

India gross – 4.70 crores

Budget Recovery: 39%

