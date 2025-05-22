The Punjabi period drama, Guru Nanak Jahaz emerged as one of the most successful offerings of the Punjwood film industry. However, the film is now on the last leg of its theatrical run. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the film earned 6 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 40% since the movie amassed 10 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 5.29 crore.

The film is now inching towards 6 crores. Guru Nanak Jahaz recently surpassed the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the second highest-grossing film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Badnaam was around 3.95 crores.

Now, it’s eyeing the lifetime collections of the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal whose lifetime collections come to 7.80 crores. It needs 2.51 crores for the same. But it is impossible now, considering that the day-wise collections have gone down drastically and the film will be wrapping up soon.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Akaal: 7.80 crores

Guru Nanak Jahaz: 5.29 crores

Badnaam: 3.95 crores

Majhail: 2.8 crores

Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

About The Film

Talking about Guru Nanak Jahaz, the film has been directed by Sharan Art.

It also stars Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Harsharan Singh in the lead roles. The premise reads, ‘In 1914, Mewa Singh and Gurdit Singh challenge Canadian racism. With 375 passengers, the Komagatamaru voyage confronts discriminatory direct passage laws and immigrant struggles.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Varsham Re-Release Box Office: Prabhas Registers Only 19.2% Of Salaar’s Total Ticket Pre-Sales – Will It Beat Jr NTR To Enter Top 10?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News