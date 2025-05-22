The Punjabi action drama Shaunki Sardar was released on May 16, 2025. The film is however, maintaining a dismal pace at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Shaunki Sardar Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Guru Randhawa starrer earned 16 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 15% since the movie amassed 19 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.24 crore.

The movie is yet to cross 2 crores which is not a very good sign. Shaunki Sardar needs a positive word of mouth to witness a major boost in the collection. Despite a strong star cast and a good buzz pre-release, the film is still struggling to bring the audience to the theatres.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown Of Shaunki Sardar:

Day 1: 0.32 Crore

Day 2: 0.20 Crore

Day 3: 0.22 Crore

Day 4: 0.15 Crore

Day 5: 0.19 Crore

Day 6: 0.16 Crore

Total: 1.24 Crore

Soon To Reach The Top 5 Highest Grossing Punjabi Films Of 2025

Shaunki Sardar is just 1.19 crores away from toppling the lifetime collection of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) which is the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) was around 2.43 crores. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to achieve this milestone.

About The Film

Talking about Shaunki Sardar, the movie has been directed by Dheeraj Rattan. Apart from Guru Randhawa, it also stars Guggu Gill, Babbu Mann and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the lead roles. The synopsis reads, “A mentor returns from prison to find his former proteges transformed. Their reunion stirs up complex bonds of loyalty and hidden tensions as they face their shared past and present challenges.”

