Guru Randhawa is one of the most famous singers in India. He is best known for his songs like Slowly Slowly, Lahore, High Rated Gabru, and more. Most of his songs have been published under the label of T-Series, the biggest music label in India. However, he has recently become the subject of speculation regarding a fallout with T-Series.

The controversy began when a user on X accused T-Series of attempting to block Randhawa from working independently or collaborating with other labels. The user also shared a screenshot indicating that a video had been taken down due to a copyright claim by T-Series. The singer has now addressed the rumors optimistically and has assured his fans that the issue will be resolved in a few days.

Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence On T-Series Issue

Recently, a user tagged Guru Randhawa on X and posted, “T Series is trying to block Guru from working independently or with another label! Shame on you.” The singer then reacted to the tweet and responded to his fans. He revealed that he had been silently dealing with such challenges for over a year and a half. While he generally avoids discussing these matters publicly, he felt it was time to address the issue and provide clarity to his fans.

“Big people faces big problems. The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever,” Randhawa wrote in his tweet, assuring fans that the issues are not going to last very long. “This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues, but, yeah, it’s time to address and let you all know what’s been happening at the backend from past 1.5 years,” he stated.

Big people faces big problems.

The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever.

This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address and let you all know whats happening at… https://t.co/v932FM6cgf — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 3, 2025

Despite the allegations, Guru Randhawa maintained a positive outlook, stating, “hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way.” Concluding his response, he added, “God is the greatest.” The year 2024 was eventful for Randhawa, who made his Bollywood debut with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. With a positive outlook, the singer looks to create an even bigger 2025.

