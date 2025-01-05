Archana Puran Singh is a name every comedy fan in India is well aware of. Archana has an incredible roster of films under her belt. She is particularly known for her work as a judge and guest in shows like Comedy Classes, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and now The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, her journey to stardom wasn’t without challenges.

In a recent vlog, Archana shared a touching story from her early career days when she struggled to buy a flat. Amid the challenges, she was offered a helping hand from another name in the industry – Shakti Kapoor. The veteran actor extended his support by offering to loan her Rs 50,000—a significant amount at the time.

Shakti Kapoor Offered Archana Puran Singh 50,000 At That Time For A Flat

Archana Puran Singh recently took to her YouTube channel to reminisce about a poignant chapter in her life. While filming for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shakti Kapoor, alongside Govinda and Chunky Panday, was sharing anecdotes when Archana revealed how Kapoor’s generosity helped her during a critical phase. In her early career, Archana aspired to buy her first flat but faced financial constraints.

During this time, Shakti Kapoor offered to loan her Rs 50,000. “It was a big deal then,” Archana shared. “I can never forget. When I wanted to buy a flat, he offered me Rs 50,000 and said, ” If you need it, I can loan you this much,” revealed Archana Puran Singh.

Kapoor then noted how Archana has grown multifold since then and now owns three bungalows. Shortly after, the actress playfully remarked “Nazar na laga tu (don’t jinx it).” Shakti replied, “Meri nazar aapko lag hi nahi sakti (I can’t jinx it for you).”

On a lighter note, Chunky Panday had a funny tale about Shakti, in which the latter once paid Rs 50,000 to a budding actor to prevent him from competing for villain roles. However, Shakti Kapoor denied this claim laughingly, calling Chunky a “liar.”

