The teaser of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva has been finally released by the makers. The fiery 52-second trailer showcases Shahid in a fiery action-hero avatar. The actor can be seen landing high-voltage kicks and punches in a maddening rage in the trailer. Here is taking a look at our teaser review for the same.

Deva Teaser Review

The Deva teaser showcases Shahid Kapoor dancing at a club with high energy and intensity. Parallely, we see him performing some high-octane action sequences. By the looks of it, he plays a police officer who shows no mercy to the culprits. Watch out for one scene wherein Shahid lands some brutal kicks on a man from inside a police car. We can, however, see a tint of rage and pain on his face, which hints at a tumultuous personal life. The teaser ends with Shahid posing with his gun against the backdrop of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Angry Young Man poster from the film Deewar.

Talking about the Deva teaser, Shahid Kapoor is a visual delight in his action-hero avatar. After Kabir Singh, Haider, and Bloody Daddy, Deva seems to be another intense role of his. Be it the frenzied expression or the slick action sequences, the actor breathes life into the character. The action sequences definitely form another major highlight of the teaser. This one seems to be a promising one for the action enthusiasts. The background score also adds to the drama. Watch out for the Deva title track which ends with ‘Deva Aala Re’ in the end. Pooja Hegde’s role remained under wraps in the teaser.

Deva is helmed by Rosshan Andrews. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in the lead roles. The movie will be released on January 31, 2025.

Take A Look At The Deva Teaser

