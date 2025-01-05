It has been ages since we have seen Akshay Kumar doing what he does best. Something that revived his status as a box office star and a skill that made him rule the box office with successful attempts each and every time. Something that came to him surprisingly – Deshbhakti. Sky Force trailer brings back the same Akshay Kumar on the table!

The trailer mentions that the film is based on true events and a mission pulled by Air Force officers led by Akshay Kumar. It also includes debutante Veer Pahariya along with Sharad Kelkar and Sara Ali Khan.

Sky Force trailer promises an intense war zone and ever-green war issue – India VS Pakistan. It is laced with heavy and gut-wrenching dialogues like ‘Pakistan Ke Parkhacche Uda Denge’ and ‘Padosiyon ko dikhana hoga hum bhi ghus kar maar sakte hain.’

The 2 minute 28 second trailer presents Akshay Kumar as the leader of this mission, but does it guarantee that it would restore Akshay Kumar’s lost status at the box office? Well, that might be debatable for a few reasons. Remember the time Akshay Kumar arrived with Baby in a sharp demeanor saying, “Religion ke column mein hum Indian likhte hain, Bold aur Capital mein,” or when he hoists a tricolor in Airlift and that one intense look was powerful enough to be remembered? This time, when Akshay Kumar presents himself to Pakistan as ‘Tera Baap Hindustan, ‘ it somehow does not kick the right chord!

Sky Force for some reason, lacks that seriousness or intensity. Blame it on the repetitive dialogues or a badly edited trailer, but it lacks the pump or the adrenaline rush, such powerful India VS Pakistan dialogues should have generated. What seems missing from the trailer is also a powerful background score or music that could have added a gutsy wrap to this patriotic attempt ready to release on January 24.

The timing for the release of the film is spot on but does it set the mood right? Not very sure about that. Was this trailer enough to pump the Deshbhakti mood that has been previously served brilliantly with Uri: The Surgical Strike or a Border. Not a positive nod for sure.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar. The film is releasing on January 24.

