The year 2024 was a miracle for the horror-comedy Superhero Universe, with Stree 2 and Munjya together bringing 734.5 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, the four films of the horror comedy Universe, Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, have together earned 930.01 crore. But now, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films have planned the ultimate timeline for the Universe!

Horror Comedy Universe To Bring 8 Films!

The production house has announced the upcoming slate of this massive Universe with 8 upcoming films, including Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya, and 5 other films!

These 8 films include three new worlds – Chamunda, Shakti Shalini, and Thama along with the 3 existing worlds – Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya! These six worlds will come together for an epic battle of two films concluding the Horror Comedy Superhero Universe.

2025 – 2028 – Horror Comedy Timeline

The eight horror-comedy films will arrive between 2025 to 2028. Starting from Thama on Diwali 2025 and Shakti Shalini on December 31, 2025. This will be followed by Bhediya 2 on August 14, 2026, and Chamunda on December 4, 2026.

The year 2027 will arrive with the next set of horror comedies – Stree 2 on August 14 and Maha Munjya on December 24. Finally, the horror comedy Universe will conclude with an epic battle of two parts – Pehla Mahayudh on August 11, 2028, and Doosra Mahayudh on October 18, 2028.

The Starcast

While the Stree world includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, the Bhediya world includes Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobriyal. Thama will bring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna to this Universe, and Chamunda is expected to bring Alia Bhatt to this Universe. Munjya includes Abhay Verma and Sharvari. The Starcast and the theme for Shakti Shalini are yet not known.

Themes

The films, as per the tradition of the horror-comedy Superhero Universe, will bring more horror folklore, blending them with situational comedies that would tickle your bones. While Stree 3 would take forward the story behind Sarkata, Bhediya 2 would further solve the mystery of the shape-shifting Bhediya portrayed by Varun Dhawan, a glimpse of which has been offered in Stree 2, already. The best part of this Universe would definitely be the Avengers-style Mahayudh, which would bring all the horror-comedy superheroes together. And who knows, we might finally know who Stree is!

As the years ahead promise even more thrills, action, and larger-than-life stories, one thing is clear- Maddock Films isn’t just setting the bar—they’re defining the future of Indian cinema.

