Maddock Supernatural Universe has been knocking it out of the park with each new release. After the super success of Munjya and Stree 2, Amar Kaushik is returning to the director seat with Thama. Starring Rashmika Madanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, we sense a box office blockbuster in the making. Below are 3 reasons why we say so!

There have been four releases in the Maddock Supernatural Universe so far. It all began with Stree (2018), which was a super hit at the box office. It was followed by Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (2022) while Munjya turned out to be a huge surprise earlier this year. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor returned with Stree 2 in August 2024 and delivered the biggest Hindi blockbuster of all time.

Thama Announcement!

Dinesh Vijan has made a grand announcement this Diwali. Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar will be directing Thama, a horror love story featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal will be seen in supporting roles.

The horror comedy, set against a bloody backdrop, Thama, will be released in theatres on Diwali 2025.

To be the next box office goldmine?

Thama has all the reasons to be a box office blockbuster. Here are 3 reasons why we think so:

The Stree 2 after-effect

After the success of Stree, there was massive hype for the sequel. Amar Kaushik did live upto the expectations, in fact, he surpassed it, which is rare for most franchises. Stree 2 has built a lot of faith among cine-goers, who are excited to explore what Maddock Films has in store for us!

A powerful star cast!

Rashmika Mandanna has created a loyal fanbase with her tremendous performance in Pushpa. The sequel is arriving in December, and it is sure to set the box office on fire. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered comedies like Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho in the past. Paresh Rawal is a comedy expert, and there are no doubts about what a tremendous actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is. All in all, the star cast is reliable plus bankable.

Cameos!

Stree 2 witnessed multiple exciting cameos, including ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. The universe is getting bigger, and fans will be very excited to witness the crossovers and special appearances!

We’re super excited for Thama. How about you?

