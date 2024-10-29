The makers released the second trailer of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny earlier today (October 29). Developed by Raj & DK, the series’ new trailer, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has further increased the anticipation surrounding it. The show also acts as a prequel to the American version of Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

The trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny begins with Varun Dhawan’s character, Rahi Gambhir, saying that he knows he is doing the wrong thing, but he has to do it anyway because of loyalty. We then see Samantha’s character, Agent Honey, putting a headphone on her daughter Nadia’s (yes, a young Priyanka Chopra) ears, following which she has a badass action sequence with a terrorist. We then glimpse Honey’s past, wherein she was a struggling actress recruited and trained by a stuntman-turned-agent, Rahi, to become a no-nonsense agent. They both embark on a dangerous mission and seemingly fall in love. However, this trailer hints at the agents being estranged for some reason, and they soon reunite to protect their daughter Nadia when their dangerous past threatens to jeopardize their present.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny’s new trailer highlights the adrenaline-rushing action sequences, which are choreographed slickly. The audiences will be spoiled for some pulsating and goosebump-worthy moments regarding the action sequences. Furthermore, the camaraderie between Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is impeccable. From co-agents, lovers, and parents to two individuals pitted against each other, they perfectly channel the angst and raw emotions. Kashvi Majmundar as young Nadia is also a treat in this one.

By the looks of it, the fans are in for some riveting action sequences and some honest performances in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, and Simran. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Check Out The Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer

