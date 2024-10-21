The makers of the Kannada action flick Bagheera recently released the trailer of the movie. The movie stars Sriimurali in the lead role. He plays a deadly vigilante who eliminates baddies at night and a diligent police officer in the daytime. Here is our verdict for the riveting trailer of the movie which has been directed by Dr Suri and is created by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame.

The trailer of Bagheera starts with a son asking his mother whether Gods only appear in Indian epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat. To this, the mother says that when there is an abundance of evil in this world, then sometimes people also take the form of a ‘demon’ to eradicate misery and crime. We are then introduced to ‘Roaring Star’ Sriimurali in the most badass manner. His character is shown to be a dutiful police officer in the day who becomes a terrifying vigilante in the night.

While he becomes a nightmare for the baddies, people from his police force disapprove of this vigilante act of Bagheera since they think that this is him recklessly taking the law into his own hands. Watch out for the concluding scene wherein an antagonist asks Bagheera if he is not afraid of being surrounded by death. To this, Sriimurali’s character courageously adds that he is not even scared of his own shadow.

The action sequences and the background score look extravagant and massy, which is expected from a Prashanth Neel film. However, the Bagheera trailer does not do full justice to Sriimurali’s screen presence, and we miss the aura that stars like Yash possessed in KGF or which Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran had in Salaar. However, we hope we are proven wrong with the final product.

The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Garuda Ram. Bagheera has been produced by Hombale Films. The movie is all set to be released on October 31, 2024.

