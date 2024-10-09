November 1 will be a massive clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing at the box office with Rohit Shetty’s film Singham Again. While the trailer for the Cop Universe film has already created an uproar, Kartik’s horror comedy trailer has arrived.

The trailer of the horror comedy is surprisingly, neither horror-nor-comedy, something that was achieved by the first part of the franchise brilliantly. While the second part faltered on the horror part a bit, it made sure to keep the comedy intact. Unfortunately the trailer for the third part is offering none. But guess what? It is still an entertaining trailer, and it seems like it might take off after a few bumps!

However, the charm and magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lies in Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit dancing together! I am totally sold with this idea. So much so, that whether Kartik Aaryan might struggle or not with the comedy part, I am rooting for this horror-comedy big time! Whoever’s Monjulika amongst the two of you, I really do not care unless and until I am getting a chance to watch you two Ami Je Tomaaaring together on the screen!

Now, there are subtle recalls in the trailer that need to be dug out to like this trailer. For instance, you might not have noticed how Anees Bazmee introduced his Welcome Universe into this Horror Comedy Franchise with Majnu Bhai’s iconic painting making an appearance on-screen. One needs to have an eagle eye to watch it!

While the first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was all about an ensemble cast trying to erupt laughter, the trailer for the third part fails to maintain that uniqueness with Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and other characters sidelines strictly. However, we really cannot call the film lousy for a badly edited trailer because despite the hiccups dear Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit, Ami Still Je Tomaar!

Catch the trailer of the film here.

