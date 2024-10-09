Alia Bhatt is back with another compelling story, and audiences are eager to watch her turn the world upside down for her ‘Jigra,’ her on-screen brother played by Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is all set to arrive in the theaters on October 11 and is climbing up the trending charts on IMDb!

One Of The Most Anticipated Film

The drama is currently one of the most anticipated Indian films on IMDb and is swiftly making its place in the charts as well. While the songs and the trailer of the film have been well received, it is expected to open with good numbers at the box office.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film that is releasing in Telugu as well and as the advance booking has already done a gross collection of 3.36 lakh as we speak with seats filling fast.

Here are 3 major reasons that Jigra might be the perfect sibling date you have been planning since long but could not pull off.

Alia Bhatt – The Hero!

In a world of Pushpas and Rocky, Alia Bhatt arrives as the hero, carrying the entire film on her shoulder, and we know how that turns out. Be it the blockbuster Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi or the OTT sensation Darlings, the woman knows her skill and craft too well to keep her audiences hooked!

The Sibling Story

Currently, the box office has been witnessing either action extravaganza or the hype of horror films. There has been a long time since a simple tale about a brother-sister bond arrived on-screen. The last good sibling bond we witnessed was in Dil Dhadakne Do, and ever since, the audiences have been eager to see this emotion unfold on screen!

The Soulful Music

A major high for Jigra has been created with the song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, which is in Vedang Raina’s voice and making a mark everywhere. The song is surely giving us a hint that it would be a teary and wholesome outing with our sibling and Jigra would give us all the reasons to give that one tight hug to our siblings.

I am already missing my sister. BRB, I need to plan my much-awaited sibling date with this film. Meanwhile, you can listen to Vedang Raina’s beautiful track while you plan your own!

