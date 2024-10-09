After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt returns to the big screens with her yearly treat. Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, is two days away from its theatrical release. Advance booking has commenced with limited showcasing across the nation. The early signs are decent and below are all the updates you need.

Alia Bhatt has delivered back-to-back box office successes since Gangubai Kathiawadi (2020). Her script choices have been highly favorable, starting from RRR to Brahmastra. She’s at the peak of her career and has built trust among cine-goers.

Jigra Advance Booking Day 1

After a series of multi-starrers, Alia Bhatt will test her star power with Jigra. Advance booking has started in limited shows across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru, among other cities. As per the latest update as of 12 PM, Jigra has registered pre-sales of 3.36 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day.

So far, around 1,340 tickets have been sold from 251 shows across the nation. Rajasthan is the best-performing circuit, contributing 57K from 19 shows. Bihar (46K), Madhya Pradesh (40K), and Maharashtra (50K) are among other leading states in advance booking. Around 5% of the shows are filling fast.

With full-fledged pre-sales booking, Jigra is sure to improve. The film will also largely depend on word-of-mouth, leading to more spot bookings.

More about Jigra

The action thriller stars Vedang Raina in the leading role alongside Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Jigra is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024. It will witness a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Trends: Jr NTR’s Film Faces Another Dip, Is Nearing The End!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News