Rajinikanth is a treat to witness on the big screens. And imagine what would happen if Amitabh Bachchan joined him with his debut in a Tamil film! Dreams are becoming a reality with Vettaiyan, which will be released in theatres tomorrow. The anticipation is sky-high, and the advance booking sales are on fire. Scroll below for the latest box office updates as it surpasses Indian 2 in pre-sales!

T. J. Gnanavel directs Vettaiyan, the 170th film of Rajinikanth, as a lead actor. The release coincides with Vijayadasami, aka Dussehra, and the festive season is expected to boost the collection significantly. So far, the early signs look positive, and online booking platforms like BookMyShow are witnessing fast-filling shows for the opening day.

Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest update as of 11 AM, Vettaiyan has made 14 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking sales for the opening day. It has witnessed almost a 40% growth in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu is the leading market, contributing almost 9 crores, around 64% of the pre-sales. Karnataka (2.90 crores gross) and Kerala (1.25 crores gross) are among the other best-performing circuits.

The ticket sales have crossed the 7 lakh mark, which is another huge milestone added to the kitty. The countdown has begun, and sales will improve massively during these last 24 hours.

Surpasses Indian 2 in pe-sales

Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 had witnessed one of the highest advance booking sales of 2024, with 11.20 crores gross in the kitty. That mark has been surpassed by Vettaiyan, by almost 25% higher figures.

It is now to be seen whether Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer will be able to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2024 by beating Stree 2 (23.36 crores gross).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

