If someone asks to name a person from the Hollywood industry who is filthy rich, one name that comes to our mind is Leonardo DiCaprio. Over the years of his career, he has built an empire for himself, in which he sits on a throne of fortune. Be it from his movies, his brand endorsements, or other ventures, his financial flow is unmatchable. He is currently one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Leo has earned billions from his movies, and to just share an anecdote of that, according to Forbes, he made $29 million only in 2015. And as per research, some of the celebs’ entire net worth is estimated around that. So, can you imagine? But amid all this wealth, do you know what was his lowest reported salary in his career? Scroll ahead to find out.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Initial Salary Details

Leonardo DiCaprio became a sensation across the globe after featuring in Titanic. Before the Titanic happened, the actor used to earn around $1 million per film. This is the reason why his initial paycheck for Titanic was equally low. It was one of his lowest-earned salaries in his entire career. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Leo got $2.5 million.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN TITANIC WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST BLESSINGS TO OUR GENERATION pic.twitter.com/2XMfWTVm9F — tash (@lostsoultash) December 12, 2017

But that was before the film went on to become this huge. After the movie’s massive success, the actor earned another $40 million due to a 1.8 percent cut of backend profit. So, here’s what happens. Every actor generally earns a paycheck for featuring in the movie, but they also keep earning from the residuals (or the backend profit), which also happened with Leo. That means he earned around $42.5 million from Titanic. This amount is not something that we can get over. It’s HUGE! James Cameron’s directorial opened many gates for Leo, and with such success, his rates went up.

According to Variety, the actor earned $10 million for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Celebrity Net Worth further reported his other major salary moments that include The Beach, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Blood Diamond, and The Aviator, for which he got $20 million.

What Is Titanic About?

The 1997 movie directed by James Cameron revolves around a ship that hits an iceberg and unravels a dangerous fate for the passengers on the ship. The storyline follows Rose (played by Kate Winslet), who gets forced to marry a wealthy man but falls in love with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), another passenger on the same ship. How their lives get entangled and what happens at the tragic end is all about the movie.

#Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio il avait 23 ans durant le tournage de Titanic

😍 pic.twitter.com/gBrkAcQsVs — 👩🏽 (@ecrivainedu93) November 29, 2020

Made with a budget of $200 million, it went on to earn $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo). Well, did you know that Leo earned his lowest paycheck from Titanic in his career? Let us know.

