Timothée Chalamet is inching toward a big-time Oscars milestone, and he’s doing it quicker than Leonardo DiCaprio ever did. The curly-haired heartthrob Hollywood can’t get enough of is quietly stacking up Best Picture credits like it’s no big deal. And for someone who’s still in his twenties, that’s saying something.

Leo took decades to collect his Academy Award street cred. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet is zooming down that same road in the fast lane. You blink, and another Oscar-nominated film is added to his list. However, how close is he, really, to DiCaprio’s legacy? Let’s break it down.

Timothée Chalamet’s Head Start With Heavy Hitters Is Equal To Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet isn’t new to award chatter. His breakout in Call Me by Your Name snagged him his first Oscar nod. Not long after, he appeared in Lady Bird and Little Women, both directed by Greta Gerwig, and both nominated for Best Picture. After all, it’s not a bad way to enter the Hollywood big leagues.

Add Dune and Dune: Part Two to that stack, and then there are four more heavy hitters. Then there’s Don’t Look Up, where he shared screen time with none other than Leonardo DiCaprio himself. That makes seven Best Picture-nominated films under his belt. And he’s not even 30 yet.

Let’s rewind to Leo. He initiated his profession at an early stage. With that youthful appeal, he starred in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and that production earned him his debut Academy Award nod.

Since then? The actor has racked up 11 Best Picture nominations. We’re talking Titanic, The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Don’t Look Up, and Killers of the Flower Moon, to name a few. His career spans 1993 to 2024, marking over three decades in Tinseltown.

Chalamet’s reached almost the same number in about one-third the time. Notably, both actors have that timeless charm. Young Leo had that old-school, Victorian aura. Chalamet’s got it, too, in a modern way.

However, as time passed, Leo eventually shifted into sleeker, more rugged roles. Timmy might be heading that way, but for now, he’s still going with that soft-boy era. Well, except for the new stache he’s sporting in Marty Supreme and the Dune franchise.

Too early to tell if that’ll land him another Oscar nod, but it’s definitely got people talking. So while DiCaprio may have taken the long, scenic route to his gold statue, Chalamet’s cruising up behind him fast.

