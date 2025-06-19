Before Brendan Fraser became the roguish Rick O’Connell with a shotgun in one hand and a smirk in the other, the desert winds almost blew in Leonardo DiCaprio’s direction, as per IMDb. Fresh off the Titanic wave, DiCaprio had his eye on The Mummy. Word is, he loved the script and badly wanted the role, but timing messed with the plan.

He had already signed on to do The Beach, Danny Boyle’s island-hopping drama that was supposed to show off his post-Jack Dawson edge. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asked for a delay on that film so he could chase mummies in Morocco instead. The producers shut that request down. Ironically, The Beach ended up getting delayed anyway.

What If Leonardo DiCaprio Took The Mummy?

And just like that, Brendan Fraser boarded the ride of a lifetime, his O’Connell swaggered into The Mummy with a perfect mix of Indiana Jones charm and pulp action chaos. With Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Arnold Vosloo rounding out the cast, the film gave Universal’s monster legacy a box office jolt. Released in 1999, The Mummy pulled in over $417 million worldwide on an $80 million budget, as per Box Office Mojo.

It didn’t just revive an old franchise. It launched a fresh one. Two direct sequels followed, plus spinoffs like The Scorpion King and an animated series. Fraser’s star soared. DiCaprio, meanwhile, got a sunburn and a lukewarm reception in The Beach, which made a modest $144 million and confused both fans and critics with its stripped-down adaptation of Alex Garland’s cult novel.

The contrast couldn’t be sharper. The Mummy was a glossy, VFX-fueled crowd-pleaser that opened at number one with $43 million and became the sixth-highest grosser of 1999. The Beach had stunning scenery and an A-list lead but never quite found its footing.

Had DiCaprio worn the fedora and slung a rifle over his shoulder, the tone might’ve changed. But The Mummy needed someone less polished and rougher around the edges. Fraser gave it that grit, and that’s what made the difference. The role DiCaprio wanted turned into the one that defined Fraser. A producer’s “no” back then became a career-altering yes for someone else. Sometimes, the adventure finds the right guy after all.

The Mummy Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Tall Is Pedro Pascal? Here Are Some Other Interesting Facts About The Materialists Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News