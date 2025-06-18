Scarlett Johansson slayed as the Black Widow in the MCU for years, and she is now entering another financially successful universe with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The actress recently turned heads at the film’s premiere, and we cannot take our eyes off her. Scroll below for the deets.

She is among the most gorgeous stars in Hollywood and one of the highest-paid and influential personalities. Johansson is back in her action avatar in this upcoming film, and her scenes have gained the spotlight in the trailer. People are also eager to witness her dynamics with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and to make the fans go crazier; the duo shared a sweet kiss on the green carpet.

Scarlett Johansson stuns in a shimmery strapless gown!

Scarlett Johansson wore a stunning, luxe gown at the Jurassic World: Rebirth premiere. She looked like a classic movie star in that piece of cloth. It was a fitted champagne pink gown from Vivienne Westwood, blinding everyone with subtle sparkles. The strapless outfit featured a scoop neckline, revealing her voluptuous assets and corset bodice. The dress came with a floor-length maxi skirt.

Hair, makeup & accessories were on point!

Scarlett is a beauty, and whatever she wears looks stunning on her. The Marvel star elevated her look with her neat curls and side-swept hairstyle, bringing in old Hollywood charm. She opted for a muted makeup look to go with the ensemble. Johansson sported a dewy, lightweight foundation base with a nude peach blush on the cheeks. Her eyes featured a soft, glam makeup look. Her makeup was completed with a nude lipstick with a cool undertone.

Her outfit was the event’s star and kept a minimal accessory look. It included a pair of diamond chandelier earrings from Hassanzadeh and a sleek bracelet. Her nails were also perfectly manicured, sporting a nude pink nail color. She emanated a very soft yet luxe aura in her gorgeous look. For footwear, she wore silver-colored heels matching the bling of her outfit. Several celebrity fan pages and Universal Pictures have shared her pictures and videos on X [formerly Twitter]; look at her ensemble below.

In every appearance I make I always try to look as radiant and spectacular as possible ✨#JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/l0zPRMp4WW — Scarlett Johansson (@ImScarlettOF) June 18, 2025

Our mission specialist is here… It's Scarlett Johansson 💛#JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/6nwOKJXYDl — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) June 17, 2025

Look at all the flaws she doesn’t have 😌 pic.twitter.com/vTQJP8sF4p — Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) June 17, 2025

Scarlett Johansson…I'm speechless pic.twitter.com/bRPC5Hl8vJ — Scarlett Johansson Updates (@ScarlettJUpdate) June 18, 2025

More about Jurassic World: Rebirth

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the film features Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The story takes place five years after Jurassic World: Dominion. An expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released on July 2.

For more such fashion & lifestyle content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Show How To Redefine Bikini Style: From Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News