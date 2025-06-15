Quentin Tarantino is a renowned filmmaker and among the most influential lot who has earned a cult following and critical and commercial success. His film Pulp Fiction is his first major success, featuring Samuel L Jackson in a key role. Jackson is among the highest-grossing Hollywood stars ever, and many contributions came from his Marvel Studios films. Therefore, when his friend Tarantino criticized the Marvel movies, the Avengers star had to share his take. He once clapped back at his Pulp Fiction director for his comment. Keep scrolling for more.

Their first film together was Pulp Fiction, which was released in 1994. They have worked together in six movies. For the record, Tarantino has made nine movies in his career. Jackson has also worked in the Marvel movies. He is best known for playing Nick Fury and has appeared in many MCU movies.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is a central thread tying together numerous storylines and films within the MCU. His character transitioned from a mysterious background figure into a leader, strategist, and sometimes vulnerable warrior who profoundly influenced the course of many cinematic events.

When Quentin Tarantino criticized Marvel

Quentin Tarantino criticized the dominance of comic book movies in Hollywood, which, according to him, leaves little room for original stories and adult-oriented cinema. He also pointed out that the comic book characters are the stars, not the actors. A few years back, Tarantino appeared on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, saying, “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. It’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Samuel L Jackson’s fitting response to Quentin Tarantino’s comments

At the same, Jackson appeared on The View [via Business Insider] and clapped back at his friend/filmmaker. The Avengers actor said, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” He continued by citing Chadwick Boseman’s example, “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Despite this difference in opinion, Jackson likes to work with Tarantino. Last year, in a video posted by AP Entertainment, the actor said, “The fact that I spent years and years and years in theater helped me a lot to embrace what Quentin does. And he appreciates it in another way because he knows that I’m used to giving speeches, and I like it.”

While celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction,” Samuel L. Jackson shared one of the reasons he loves working with Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/QzjcC0hBfD — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 19, 2024

Samuel L Jackson on the work front

For the uninitiated, Samuel L. Jackson’s last MCU appearances were in The Marvels and Secret Invasion. Outside Marvel, he was last seen in The Piano Lesson and The Unholy Trinity. He has Afterburn and The Beast in the pipeline.

For more such Hollywood throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Snow White: Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot’s Live-Action Remake Takes #1 Spot On Disney+ After Box Office Disaster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News