Marvel’s got a multiverse of problems, and release dates are just the start. Disney has officially pushed back both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars (via Variety). Instead of hitting the screens in May 2026 as previously planned, Doomsday now drops on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars slides to December 17, 2027. That’s a seven-month delay for Doomsday and a one-year wait to close the saga. And let’s be real, it’s getting exhausting!

Sure, Marvel’s gunning for December magic like Spider-Man: No Way Home had in 2021. But back then, fans were hungry. Now, the appetite is fading fast. One delay after another, endless rewrites, and a constantly shifting roadmap are not building anticipation anymore; they’re draining it.

These delays aren’t just schedule tweaks. They are another symptom of Marvel’s creative spiral. What started as a cinematic juggernaut now feels like a studio stuck in its own multiversal mess. Bob Iger’s strategy to “consolidate a bit” and focus on “better quality” sounds nice on paper. But in practice? It looks like Marvel is reworking entire narratives in real time and killing momentum.

From Kang The Conqueror Plans To Dr Doom Days: Is Marvel Making Last-Minute Plans On The Go?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been quietly rebranded to Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel’s pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom is more of a last-minute scramble than a masterplan. Sure, Robert Downey Jr. returning as a villainous Doom is a juicy headline. But introducing a new Thanos-level threat in a post-credits scene, then expecting him to carry two massive crossover events? That’s not a buildup—that’s wishful thinking.

And let’s not forget the growing gaps. After The Fantastic 4: First Steps hits theaters in July 2025, fans won’t see another MCU film until Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026. That’s a whole year without a Marvel theatrical release, something we haven’t seen since the pandemic pause.

Will Marvel Fans Remain Patient?

The Russos may be back, and they’re hyping Secret Wars as the story that made them fall in love with comics. But it’s hard to match that enthusiasm when Marvel keeps rearranging the puzzle pieces. Every rewrite, delay, and “untitled” date shifted to limbo just blur the bigger picture. Marvel has talent, vision, and the biggest franchise in cinema history. But if it keeps stalling, reshuffling, and rewriting, it risks losing fans’ excitement and attention.

The multiverse might be infinite, but audience patience? Not so much. With both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars now delayed, it remains to be seen if the move allows them to create something never-before-seen or ends up being a setback, especially in terms of audience engagement.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch Flops On Rotten Tomatoes—Is It Time For Disney To Stop Live-Action Remakes?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News