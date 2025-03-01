The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been an industry-defining franchise for over 15 years, delivering storytelling that has reshaped modern filmmaking. However, in recent years, fan enthusiasm has cooled down. With projects like Secret Invasion and The Marvels underperforming, and Captain America: Brave New World struggling to generate hype, many believe the franchise is in dire need of a reset.

The upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars is viewed as a potential turning point. Fans speculate that it could serve as a soft reboot, streamlining continuity, recasting major roles, and allowing Marvel Studios to start fresh. Given that the Secret Wars storyline in the comics has previously reset Marvel’s universe, speculation has only intensified. Now, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum has addressed these rumors, offering insight into whether the MCU will truly start over after this multiversal event.

Brad Winderbaum says you can’t really reboot anything to the complete

Rumors of an MCU reboot after Secret Wars gained traction in late 2023, with reports suggesting that Kevin Feige was considering a fresh start for the franchise. However, during an interview with Screen Off Script, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming at Marvel Studios expressed skepticism about a full reboot.

“I’m a comic fan, I’ve read comics since I was 12 years old, and I’ve seen what happens at comic companies when things get full reboots. And the truth is, every time there’s been a full reboot at Marvel or DC — DC, in particular [chuckles] — it always feels like you can’t really fully reboot anything. The classics always come back around, it’s a very difficult thing to do to a living, breathing fictional universe to just start from scratch, because of all of the fan investment and love for the stories that have come so far.”

Winderbaum response suggests that while Secret Wars will be a major event, a hard reset is unlikely. Marvel has built its success on long-term continuity, making a complete overhaul a massive risk. However, that doesn’t mean changes aren’t coming. Many expect Secret Wars to be the MCU’s way of retiring legacy characters while introducing new versions of heroes. This approach would allow Marvel to refresh its universe without erasing its past.

For now, Marvel fans will have to wait and see how Secret Wars unfolds. While a full reboot seems unlikely, it’s clear that the film will mark a major shift for the MCU, setting the stage for its next chapter.

