The sixth season of The Kardashians is currently airing on Hulu, and a new episode gives a glimpse of the reality television family and their lives. The recent episode showed sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian teaming up for a brand collaboration photoshoot after their previous feud.

Shooting for the same made Kourtney realise exactly why she decided to retire from active modeling and why she isn’t that person anymore. She is more focused on her family, husband and living the life she wants instead of posing for the cameras and here’s everything we know about the same.

Is Kourtney Kardashian Grateful To Retire From Modeling After Shoot With Sister Kim?

The episode featured Kim and Kourtney wearing leopard-print pieces from the Skims x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. After the experience, Kourtney mused, “A good reminder of why I retired into motherhood.” She further said, “I mean it’s fun to be on set with Kim and the vibes are immaculate, but I think this makes me want to wear massive clothes,” referring to her regular wear.

“I’m not into showing my body right now. I don’t work out, it’s not my priority. I’m in a taking care of my baby and kids and going on tour with my husband mode. I’m just not that girl anymore,” the reality star further mused. Later in the episode, she points out how taking after her son Rocky takes a lot of her.

Since she is breastfeeding, she gets restless and hungry which makes her want to complain and remain impatient. She explained, “When I get hangry when I’m breastfeeding, I will complain about anything and everything that’s in my way.” She gave birth to Rocky in November 2023 and it was her first child with husband Travis Barker. She also has three kids with her ex Scott Disick.

The two were in a relationship for years which they eventually broke off after it became too toxic. Kourtney and Scott share, son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign. She got engaged to Travis in 2021 and the two tied the knot in April 2022. Travis was married twice before her while this was Kourntey’s first.

Travis shares three kids with his former wife Shanna Moakler, namely son Landon, daughter Alabama and step daughter Atiana. Rocky is both Travis and Kourtney’s fourth child but their first together. A report has also claimed that they are hoping to expand the family further and are hoping for girls.

