The Kardashian, Barker, and Disick families are large and blended. Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with her former partner Scott Disick: son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign. She is now married to Travis Barker, and they have a son named Rocky, but they want even more kids.

The reality star and the drummer have been open up about considering surrogacy. Even before Rocky was born, they had it in mind, but now after how complicated her fourth pregnancy was, they might opt for the surrogacy route. Here’s what we know about their plans of expanding their family.

Is Kourtney Kardashian Looking To Surrogacy For Another Child With Travis Barker?

According to In Touch Weekly, Kourtney and Travis want another baby to be a girl. They also wouldn’t mind twins and have been “trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop.” A source stated, “If that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table,” about their plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

They added, “It’s worked out well for Kim and Khloe, so Kourtney has seen all the positives firsthand,” referring to Kourtney’s younger sisters who tried surrogacy and were successful with it. Kim’s daughter Chicago, son Psalm, and Khloe’s son Tatum are surrogacy babies, and they are very healthy.

The insider revealed that Kourtney “hates the process of getting her eggs taken out,” but she “really wants more kids.” Which is why she is open to the concept of surrogacy. “She’s got the full support of Travis on this because he wants another baby, or two, with her as well,” the report further stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian’s Previous Pregnancy Scare

“They both think having twins would be a huge plus, either a boy and a girl or twin girls,” as per the insider. Despite that, “nothing is in the works yet” as they hope to do it on their own, but if that doesn’t happen, “they will turn to science for help.” In 2023, Kourtney was rushed for emergency fetal surgery after Rocky’s life was supposedly in danger due to fluid in his lungs.

They are basking in their time with Rocky as he is young, but they do have plans for more kids from potentially next year. Due to all of the complications last time, “they would likely go through a surrogate,” and “it is a conversation between them that hasn’t changed to a no.” Rocky was born in November 2023 and has been majorly kept away from the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed Diddy Mistook Her For A Valet In 2016—”I Was Holding A Car Door!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News