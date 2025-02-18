There used to be a time when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were Tinsltown’s most desirable partners. They were ubiquitous, from red carpets to magazine covers. Fans cherished them, and the media ate up every bit of their affinity. But when the duo broke up in 2018, it was the end of an era.

Fast forward to today, and Bieber’s mentor, Diddy, has been making headlines for all the immoral reasons. Now, as people dig into both of their old friendships, some random instants from Selly’s past are coming up. And let’s just say one of them involves a pretty awkward run-in with Diddy. Let’s plunge into it.

When P. Diddy Mistakes Selena Gomez for Valet Lady

Back in 2016, Selena Gomez had an interview with GQ, and she shared a hilarious story. At that time, Gomez, who was still dating J-Beebs, got a valet ticket from none other than P. Diddy himself. Of course, it sounds normal. But nope—he thought she was the valet lady.

The man handed Gomez his valet ticket, assuming she worked there. Sel laughed it off, telling the magazine, “P Diddy gave me his valet ticket once, do you know what I mean? Because he thought I was the valet lady!”

Now, imagine how awkward that would be! Selena Gomez, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, gets mistaken for hotel staff by Diddy. What makes this moment even crazier is that it happened while the Only Murders in the Building actress was still in a relationship with Bieber. So, not only was she trying to juggle the pressures of dating a mega pop star, but now she had to deal with being mistaken for a valet.

But of course, it didn’t end there. Fast forward to the present, and people are still curious about her take on Diddy, especially with all the drama surrounding him lately. But one thing’s for sure—she’s got a good sense of humor about these bizarre moments.

In September, Sean “Diddy” Combs got arrested by federal agents on some serious charges—racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transporting people for pr*stitution. The music mogul, who’s still saying he’s not guilty, is stuck in jail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, with no bond. His trial is set to start next May. Things have only gotten worse for him, with multiple lawsuits piling up, accusing him of s*xual assault.

