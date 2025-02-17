Selena Gomez never misses a chance to turn heads whenever she enters somewhere. Her 2025 BAFTA appearance has become the talk of the town, as she exuded beauty and glamor in a shiny outfit. The 78th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, was held on February 16, while many stars, including Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana, Cynthia Erivo, and others, walked the red carpet, it was Gomez who caught everyone’s attention with her dripping in diamonds look.

After getting engaged with Benny Blanco, it seems the singer-turned-actress has been glowing like never before. Her fans have also noticed her recent glow-up. However, Gomez has not only made a great career in the music industry, she is also known for her acting skills and her business ideas. She is the owner of one of the most popular beauty brands, Rare Beauty, and proves that she can be whatever she wants.

At the 2025 BAFTAs, Selena Gomez opted for a dazzling custom Schiaparelli gown that featured sparkly embellishments all over that made her look like she was covered in diamonds. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez’s attire was a unique blend of glamor and elegance as it hugged her body perfectly with black velvet details on her chest area, giving it a sweetheart off-shoulder neckline. The gown also had a pair of bejeweled straps that made her whole look a bit more sophisticated.

To complement her outfit, Selena Gomez wore dainty pieces of jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Archives. The pieces were extraordinary in every sense. She paired her look with pear-shaped drop earrings, a stack of diamond bracelets, and an alluring high-end ring. This ring was made with 18k white gold, studded with a diamond over 10 carats, along with over 8 carats of diamond accents. The Only Murders in the Building actress added another Tiffany Victoria diamond band ring in platinum on another finger. Amid all of these, she didn’t miss out on her engagement ring, which added a touch of love to the whole look.

Selena Gomez went with a classic, sleek look for her red carpet appearance at the BAFTAs 2025. Her hair was pulled back in a slick, side-parted tight hairdo that made her statement earrings pop out. Gomez’s makeup was, as usual, subtle but glamorous. It was accentuated with a glowy and soft base, along with blushed and highlighted cheeks, soft smokey eyes, and orangish nude-tinted lip shade. The makeup put her whole look together as the toned-down makeover balanced the shiny and embellished outfit.

Fans and fashion critics have appreciated Selena Gomez’s look from BAFTAs 2025 as it screamed classy, elegant, and sophisticated. We loved it, too. Let us know your thoughts about the songstress’s red carpet-look.

