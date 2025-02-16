Selena Gomez has turned up the heat in a sultry new photoshoot with fiance Benny Blanco, shedding her top as the couple cozied up for Interview magazine. The 32-year-old singer looked completely at ease on her bare shoulders, pressing a finger against Benny’s lips while he held her close from behind.

Benny, embracing the shoot’s bold aesthetic, stripped down to his boxers for another shot, sitting alongside Selena as she draped herself in a luxurious fur coat, exuding Old Hollywood glamour.

The lovebirds’ photoshoot got even steamier inside a car, where the couple sprawled over each other with their bodies hanging out of the vehicle, making it clear their chemistry is just as electric off-camera as it is in the studio.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A Music Power Couple in the Making

The power couple’s professional connection is about to make waves in the music world too, as they announced their first joint album, ‘I Said I Love You First,’ with its lead single ‘Scared of Loving You’ co-written by Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas.

“The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences,” a statement to tease the album read. “It chronicles their entire story — before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.”

Benny Blanco’s Proposal Almost Gone Wrong

The album announcement comes shortly after Benny revealed that his proposal to Selena nearly went off the rails when she started growing suspicious of his secretive behavior, almost forcing him to pop the question early.

“It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f**k up,” Benny said. “The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.’”

He added, “At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, ‘Why aren’t you coming home tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just at my friends’. I almost did it early.”

Despite the near mishap, he pulled off the ultimate surprise, and the couple confirmed their engagement in December 2024.

