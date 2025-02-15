The Internet hasn’t been the biggest supporter of Selena Gomez’s romance and eventual engagement with Benny Blanco. His debatable behavior and hygiene issues have been a recurring topic of discussion amongst fans. To add to it, the music producer set up a Valentine’s Day date surprise for the singer which has sparked even more concern about it on social media.

Benny combined food and the bathroom together and the not so tolerable sight has been massively slammed online for being gross, dirty, disgusting and germ infested. Here’s what he did on the day of romance that sparked outrage and how netizens reacted to the desperate and abhorrent sight.

Benny Blanco Fills Bathtub With Cheese For Valentine’s Day With Selena Gomez

The 36 year old took to his Instagram to share a video of his Valentine’s Day surprise for the 32 year old. He captioned it, “When your fiancé isn’t much of a flowers girl.” In the clip, he set up a trail of tortilla chips leading to the bathroom. Inside the area, he laid them out to spell out I love you.

Benny Blanco then showed the bathtub which was brimming with queso cheese and a bowl of chips waited next to it on a stool. He then panned to himself as he munched on a chip after dipping it into the bathtub of cheese. The video had their brand-new song Scared of Loving You as the audio track.

Fans React To Benny Blanco’s Cheese Bathtub Surprise For Selena Gomez

Fans were appalled on watching the video and made their reactions known. One user commented, “This man never fails to disgust me.” Another felt, “They try so hard to come off as quirky and every time it’s just something utterly disgusting.” A third wrote, “They continually find new ways to gross me out, it’s crazy.” More users called the scene repulsive, nasty, and gross.

Selena Gomez must be really desperate to marry this guy or she just wants to show off to Justin Bieber she finally got married Either way, we know she’s not mentally well and the proof is that she’s engaged to this creep https://t.co/j3RJUyg9Sl — 𝓝𝓪𝓽𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓪🍁 (@Outroxmoonlight) February 14, 2025

One felt, “Imagine your horrendous fiancee placing chips on the bathroom floor for you to eat.. and you find this romantic,” while another said, “Selena Gomez must be really desperate to marry this guy or she just wants to show off to Justin Bieber she finally got married. Either way, we know she’s not mentally well and the proof is that she’s engaged to this creep.”

A few others called out the huge wastage of food and how difficult it would be for the employees to clean it later on. For the unversed, Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 after dating for only a year. Their romance has mostly received mixed reactions ever since they first started.

imagine your horrendous fiancee placing chips on the bathroom floor for you to eat… and you find this romantic… https://t.co/J5tpefICXo — ross 💜 (@unstableaugust) February 14, 2025

