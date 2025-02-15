Two months after their engagement, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are floating on air and basking in their romance. The couple made it official after only a year of dating, but they don’t seem to regret it, though her longtime fans may have other opinions about their pairing and future.

Selena and Benny are also working together on her next album, I Said I Love You First, which the singer announced on her social media. The first single is already out with a visual and lyric video. Recently, they opened up about the engagement ring and proposal. Here’s what they revealed.

Selena Gomez Discusses Her Marquise Engagement Ring & Benny Blanco’s Proposal Behind It

During a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Selena showed her diamond ring and stated, “She’s a marquise. Ever since the Good for You days,” referring to her song where she talked about wanting a marquise ring, and added, “That was, gosh, so many years ago. That’s the diamond I’ve always dreamed of.” Benny chimed in, “I just tried not to f*ck up.”

“That’s all I did,” he shrugged and continued. Selena Gomez used to show her designs of rings, and he would throw in little rings. At one point, she changed her mind because she didn’t want something too big. Despite that, Benny Blanco customized her dream ring, which she had been singing about for years. Selena said she wanted to keep details about the proposal private.

“That I want to save for our kids. It was really sweet and the right things were said,” the pop star divulged but Benny shared, “It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about, and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f*ck up.” Benny disclosed how he tried to sneak around to ensure she did not know what was happening.

“I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think,” he mused. When asked what was the best thing about working with Benny as a producer, Selena replied, “The fact that he listened to me. Sometimes it’s difficult for me to speak up. Most of my anxiety right now is wanting him to speak because I feel like he’s more talented than I am in this field,” referring to his experience.

The 32-year-old former Disney star then pointed out that it was like working with a great filmmaker, and she knows that whether they were together or not, he still would’ve listened to everything she had to say and transcribed it into music. “I really found that to be helpful because this album definitely feels just as much mine as I’m sure it does his,” Selena Gomez further elucidated.

