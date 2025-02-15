Toni Collette attended the London premiere of her upcoming movie Mickey 17, directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-Ho. Collette is known for her performances in projects like Knives Out, Hereditary, About a Boy, Little Miss Sunshine, and more. The veteran actress exuded her beauty in a stunning dress, and we cannot help but stay in awe of her gorgeousness. She has a unique sense of fashion that has always made her strike out among the rest.

At the premiere of Mickey 17, apart from the 52-year-old actress, the whole star cast was present, including Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Acke, Steven Yeun, Bong Joon-Ho, and others. However, it was Collette’s fashionable look that caught our eyes. Scroll further to read about a few deets regarding her premiere night look.

Toni Collette opted for a silver embellished body-hugging gown for the special night. It featured sequins and beads all over the outfit, making it look as blingy as possible. However, the snitched waist detailing added more depth to the intricate hourglass effect of the dress. But, it was her sequin-dripping cape that made her lookbook out of the box.

The Hereditary actress accessorized her attire with a pair of three-tiered crystal drop earrings and floral silver rings. She let her outfit do all the talking. What caught our eyes apart from her shimmery sequins was her red lips. The star chose to keep her makeup glamorous. She accentuated the look with a glowy soft base, contoured and blushed cheeks, subtle metallic eyes with layers of mascara, and a red pop lip shade that matched her red manicured nails perfectly. Toni Collette completed the whole getup by doing a slick back, half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Toni Collette was super excited to work with Bong Joon-Ho on Mickey 17. At the London premiere night, she told People, “I mean, I got to work with Bong Joon Ho, are you kidding me?” the actress said of her experience on set. “It was bloody brilliant, all of it. I was pinching myself the whole time.” She further hoped that the audience would enjoy the movie as much as she enjoyed filming it.

Mickey 17 is an upcoming sci-fi movie with a storyline that revolves around an unlikely hero named Mickey who gets himself employed at a place that demands an ultimate commitment to the job, that is, he has to die for a living. However, that’s not it. Each time Mickey dies, a new version is generated in the way of an experiment. Robert Pattinson plays Mickey in the film.

Mickey 17 has been scheduled to hit the theatres on March 7, 2025. Are you excited for it? Also, let us know your thoughts about Toni Collette’s look from the premiere night.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Shocking Split: Divorce Looms As Drama At Grammys & Controversial Rants Spark Tension

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News