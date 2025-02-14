The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the topic of limelight, debate, and discussion since they started dating. With almost two years since their relationship began, the two are only getting stronger, and the Chiefs’ loss in the Super Bowl is expected to strengthen their bond further.

For the unversed, there have been rumors about the two getting engaged, but there has been no confirmation of it. Regardless, Travis isn’t the only one who adores Taylor. His family is very happy with their romance and is more than open to welcoming her into their family. Here’s what we know.

Travis Kelce’s Parents Open To Welcoming Taylor Swift Into Family?

According to Page Six, Travis Kelce‘s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and even his brother, Jason Kelce, “would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together.” A source told the portal that the Kelce family adores the singer, having spent plenty of time with her over the last few months.

They think she is the “perfect fit for Travis” and have never seen Travis “so happy with a girlfriend before.” Not only that, but the Kelces also get along well with Taylor’s family. “Their families blend seamlessly,” referring to the Swifts as well as Travis’ family. In addition, they are sure of Taylor’s intentions.

Since the pop star is a lot more popular than Travis, they “know Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is.” The insider said, “They feel like Taylor has a heart of gold.” Last week at the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs brutally lost to the Eagles.

Taylor Swift was spotted at all the knockout matches before the event and was present in the VIP suite in New Orleans with the Kelce family as they saw Travis play American football on the field. The result was not what any of them had anticipated, and the loss led to the Chiefs being unable to achieve the three-time back-to-back champions milestone they were truly aiming for.

Regardless, reports said that Taylor has been comforting Travis through the sorrow. At the event, some of the misogynistic Eagles fans were spotted booing when Taylor was shown on screen. The Kelces reportedly felt awful about what happened. “They don’t think anybody deserves that,” per the source.

It is to be seen if the engagement rumors lead to something, but as of now, the two are hoping to spend quality time together. Now that her Eras Tour has wrapped up and the Super Bowl is done and dusted, Taylor and Travis have time to enjoy and vacation together before they return to work.

