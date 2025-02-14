Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s whirlwind romance seems to be teetering on the edge of collapse. The controversial duo’s relationship has reportedly taken a turn for the worse after their dramatic appearance at the Grammys, where Bianca stunned in a bold nude look on the red carpet.

Although the rapper has always maintained a stronghold over Bianca’s choices, especially her outfits, insiders have revealed that the Australian has finally reached the boiling point, prompting her to take such a decision. Even on the night of the music mega event, several witnesses reported tension in Bianca’s demeanor before she made the headlines, again, for all the wrong reasons.

This is very bad… Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a jaw-dropping appearance at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NZs1PiVAoI — Zeeshan Ahmed (@iamzeeshan1503) February 6, 2025

Did Kanye’s Explosive X Rant Fuel Their Split?

The Grammy’s controversial appearance didn’t seem to be the end of the road for the couple, or at least for Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye.

Just days later, the rapper launched another chaotic rant on X (formerly Twitter), spewing antisemitic remarks and publicly supporting embattled musician Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

In the midst of his tirade, he defended his influence over Bianca, stating,”Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a– pawns.”

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

He further doubled his claims, stating that while he didn’t force her to do anything, he held “dominion” over his better half. He lashed out at the media, saying, “She has been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden, it’s a stunt. Every single b-tch on the planet wishes they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported their personal expression.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Impending Divorce and Financial Settlement

According to a source close to the couple, legal paperwork is in the pipeline to formalize their split, with Bianca allegedly walking away with a $5 million payout. While the couple has not publicly confirmed their separation, reports suggest they’ve already parted ways.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kanye’s recent comments on women and the #MeToo movement have only intensified backlash. He dismissed allegations made against powerful men in Hollywood, particularly those directed at Diddy, and called on his peers to defend the disgraced music mogul.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Bianca, known for her silence in the media, has largely followed Kanye’s directives throughout their relationship, even adhering to his proclaimed “no pants” fashion rule for 2024.

