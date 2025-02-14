There was a time when Leonardo DiCaprio asked Timothee Chalamet to avoid any comic book movies. But do you know why? Read ahead to learn more.

Timothee Chalamet is one of the latest rising and talented actors in Hollywood. He has made his name in the industry with hard work, passion, and dedication. Tim has already worked on various prestigious projects, including Interstellar, Call Me By Your Name, Dune, and more. However, back in the day, Chalamet once got advice from Leonardo DiCaprio, which he took very seriously. Do you know what was that? Scroll ahead to find out.

Tim and Leo worked together in Don’t Look Up. During that time, the Hollywood superstar shared one piece of advice with Chalamet. When the Little Women actor was on a press tour for Dune: Part Two, he shared that advice and gave a sneak peek of which movie inspired him to be an actor.

Talking to the New York Times, Timothee Chalamet revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio told him, “‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good.” But he further clarified that he won’t be shutting down the comic book roles like Leo did if he gets a good script and the best director in Hollywood. However, he tries to follow the advice of others. During the conversation, the actor even mentioned how Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight awakened the dream of being an actor inside Tim.

This was not the first time Timothee Chalamet credited The Dark Knight as his inspiration for becoming an actor. During the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in 2018, the Dune actor told his audience that after watching Christian Bale’s film The Dark Knight at the “AMC Empire 25 in Times Square”, he considered acting his career option.

Soon after that, Timothee Chalamet got to work with Christopher Nolan on Interstellar in 2014. He plays Joseph Cooper’s (Matthew McConaughey) son Tom’s younger version. On the other hand, his Dune 2 co-stars, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, have been part of massive Marvel universes. While Zendaya can be seen as MJ in SpiderMan movies, Florence is featured in the film Black Widow and Hawkeye series as Yelena. She will be next seen as the character in Thunderbolts*.

Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista have also been part of the superhero franchises. But Timothee Chalamet has yet to be seen in one of the DC or Marvel franchises. He was last seen playing Bob Dylan’s role in the movie A Complete Unknown and received rave reviews from everywhere. He is gearing up for his next projects, which have been kept under wraps, and not much has been disclosed to the public.

What are your thoughts about Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice for Timothee Chalamet? Let us know in the comments.

