Any person who starts a new job calls their parents, especially mom, to share the good news, but Melissa Rauch’s first day on The Big Bang Theory left her mother more mortified than proud. The actress, who joined the sitcom in 2009 as Bernadette Rostenkowski, quickly became a fan favorite, but her first day on set didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

Melissa Rauch’s Unexpected Mishap On Set

Rauch, as it turns out, unintentionally earned herself a bit of a reputation after a hilarious misunderstanding during a scene. While filming a scene in a hotel room bed, the actress, who’s known for getting cold under covers, instinctively warmed her hands together like a boy scout starting a fire, an action that, on camera, looked a little more suggestive than she intended.

After the scene aired in front of a live studio audience, the director and producer pulled her aside, suggesting that her hand movements appeared “way too much like she was enjoying herself” under the covers.

Melissa Rauch Previously Opened Up About The Embarrassing Experience

The New Jersey-native opened up about her embarrassing experience on set during an appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 2013. “The first episode of the season I had a little…incident,” she explained. “We were shooting a scene and I’m in a hotel room bed. And in my own personal life, whenever I get under covers, I’m always really cold.”

Rauch added, “So I just tend to pull the covers up really high and just leave my head out and then I kind of like warm up my hands like I’m a boy scout starting a fire with sticks or something. So I’m under the covers and it’s really cold on set, because they keep it cold and I’m under there and we’re shooting the scene and – out of habit – I’m doing this (rubbing hands together) under the covers,” the star continued. “We shot the whole scene, there’s a studio audience.”

The actress went on, “And after the scene was over, our director and producer came over to me and they were like, ‘We need to see your hands in the next take – it looked like you were having way too much fun with yourself under the covers’. Then after the show, we were we take our bows and I was talking to some people in the audience and this little boy said to me, ‘Did you shoot that scene again with your hands out because it looked weird? Because my dad said it looked real weird.'”

Melissa Rauch Called Her Mother To Explain The Mishap

Naturally, The Big Bang Theory star called her mom to explain the mishap, only to be met with an even more mortified reaction. Her mother, clearly concerned, couldn’t understand why her daughter would do something so inappropriate on set and expressed worry over the potential career consequences.

“She asked me how the first episode went and I told her and she was mortified,” she said. “She’s like, ‘I hope people understand that you weren’t really doing that, that’s disgusting! People have been fired from that, people have lost their careers for doing that in movie theatres!’”

Melissa Rauch continued, “She’s so upset about it. So now every week I just keep on saying, ‘Uh, something else happened at work…’ And she’s like, ‘Stop doing that! You did it again? It’s enough, keep your hands to yourself!”

