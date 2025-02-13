The soap opera world is abuzz with many twists, turns, exits, and entries, from General Hospital and The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives. The latter has recently undergone a major casting replacement of a crucial character on the popular daytime drama.

After Madelyn Kientz exited Days of Our Lives as Sophie Choi, the show had been looking for an actress to replace her and take over the role. Now, the casting has officially been done, and here’s what we know about who has been cast and how she is feeling about stepping in to fill these shows.

Days Of Our Lives: Who Has Replaced Madelyn Kientz As Sophia Choi?

Rachel Boyd has been cast as Sophie Choi after Madelyn Kientz’s exit. She has previously worked in Boot Camp, He’s Not Worth Dying For, and Grand Army. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about receiving the call nine months after she had auditioned for it. Madelyn was picked for the role at the time, but her exit paved the way for Rachel.

Rachel Boyd On Playing Sophia Choi On Days Of Our Lives

“It was such a shock to me. It wasn’t even on my radar anymore,” she said and opened up about playing a pregnant version of the character. “Pregnancy is not something that I’ve experienced myself, let alone something like a teen pregnancy, which is very different,” she stated.

“I wanted to do justice to an experience that so many women have without knowing it myself. I also felt an excitement and honor to be able to play that at a young age,” Rachel added, mentioning that she was grateful to get the chance to delve into something she didn’t think she would do so early in her career. She explained she wanted Sophie to be something personal.

“I also wanted to see where she was coming from and her perspective of her character,” referring to Madelyn’s work as Sophia. “Together, we’ve both made Sophia a very well-rounded person, and I think it’s really cool that we both got to contribute to that,” she continued about the whole experience.

She also explained how she and the character she is now playing are alike. “I think that what Sophia and I really have in common is that we are very sure of ourselves and what we want. We aren’t afraid to go after those things and be unapologetic about it,” she expressed. Rachel is also hopeful that the viewers will eventually be able to empathize with the character.

