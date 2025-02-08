Salem has been brimming with energy during February, and Valentine’s Week is in full swing. There’s plenty of excitement, shocking twists, and exciting drama planned for the audience this upcoming week. New storylines are being started and established while the recurring ones are reaching their anticipated moments, much to the joy of fans of the daytime drama.

From surprising discoveries and team ups to accusations and unsettling news, the viewers have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show, especially with a week of romance and reconciliations. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming Days of our Lives on Peacock week.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 10, 2025

Kristen makes a shocking discovery right at the start of the week, but what could it be about? When Brady teams up with Steve to find Ava, will the two be successful or only feel clueless? Up next, Jada accuses EJ of setting her up. How will he respond to the accusations? Lastly, Paulina has some unsettling news to share with Belle. What is it, and will it change things?

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Bonnie admits a big fear to Johnny. Will he be able to calm her down, or will she succumb to what she is afraid of? Meanwhile, Stephanie opens up to Kayla, and Joy makes Alex an offer. Will their respective conversations be any help? Abe and Kate finally decide on Body & Soul’s fate with the crew.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

When Kayla and Stephanie get shocking news, how will this impact their lives and future? Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel discuss their future, and Holly and Tate make Valentine’s Day plans. Will the two pairs reach the solution they are looking for? Lastly, Leo has some bad news for Doug III. Will things end up becoming chaotic in Days of Our Lives after this new bombshell?

Thursday, February 13, 2025

EJ investigates the Blake house, but will it lead to some conclusions, or will the effort be in vain? Next, Kristen and Sarah clash with each other, but what will this result in? Lastly, Xander and Philip collaborate, and Jada rips into the fake Rafe. Will she confront him about the lies and treachery?

Friday, February 14, 2025

In the week’s last Days of Our Lives episode, Stephanie helps Steve set up a surprise for Kayla. Will it be fruitful or fall flat? Up next, Johnny and Chanel consider starting a family. Will their plan become a reality sooner or later? Meanwhile, Maggie and Holly share a heartfelt talk, and Sophia and Tate try to persuade Amy. Will Valentine’s Day sort things out or create more issues?

