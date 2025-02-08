The third season of The Traitors, currently airing, has been quite the topic of debate and discussion online. Fans have been openly chatting about the scenes, the twists, the contestants, and the eliminations. Seven episodes in, a few popular names have been evicted, which has been very shocking.

Fans feel that all the participants, with strong and entertaining personalities and an existing fan base, are being removed from the reality show, much to their disappointment. Here’s what we know about the recent week’s elimination, including which contestant left and how, as well as which names remain.

The Traitors Season 3: Which Contestants Were Eliminated?

The seventh episode of The Traitors season 3 saw the contestants coming together at the meet and pitching which names to murder. They failed to reach an agreement as Danielle vetoed their choices. Finally, Rob Mariano convinced her that murdering Derrick Levasseur would be the right pick.

He wasn’t happy with how Derrick had come at him during the round table and chose the time to exact his revenge. He knew that Derrick would continue targeting him, so he attempted to get him off the radar. It was then revealed the following day that Derrick was murdered and had left.

This put Rob under more suspicion, which did not end well for him. He was during the next round table despite his attempts at diverting suspicions and rumors. Carolyn and Danielle, the two remaining Traitors, also voted him out. After his elimination, Rob shared in a confessional that he could have gone to the end of the game if Carolyn had been faithful to him.

He also expressed that Danielle was doing a poor job as a Traitor. With these two eliminations, the total number of evicted contestants reached a whopping 12, leaving 11 remaining participants on the season.

The Traitors Season 3: Which Contestants Remain?

After Derrick Levasseur and Rob Mariano were evicted, the contestants left on The Traitors season 3 are Sam Asghari, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Britney Haynes, Ciara Miller, Danielle Reyes, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Carolyn Wiger, and Gabby Windey.

The other eliminated participants include Dorinda Medley, Wells Adams, Chanel Ayan, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, Bob the Drag Queen, Robyn Dixon, Nikki Garcia, Bob Harper, and Wes Bergmann. Of all the cast members, disgraced Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval seems to be the most disliked, with multiple contestants speaking up against him.

