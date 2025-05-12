Peacock has unveiled its slate of exciting new reality shows, from reality docu series to game shows and competitive formats. Here’s which new shows have been ordered and which are returning after renewal.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together

Popular musicians Nelly and Ashanti are getting a new series on Peacock. As per the official synopsis, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together “follows the electrifying ups and downs of musical power couple.” The show will have 8 episodes of 30 minutes each when it premieres in June 2025. The description of the upcoming series continues, “Viewers will be a fly on the wall as the couple navigate their relationship and their careers. Can they work together to overcome their challenges and keep love alive?”

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off

This will be a six-part docuseries about Tiffany Haddish and her three childhood friends, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark. They “embark on a four-week girls’ trip across the African continent” as they “explore their connection to the continent, share secrets, grow, and heal together.” It will premiere with six one-hour episodes in Fall 2025.

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks

This three-part documentary “explores Universal’s iconic theme park experiences through unprecedented access, rare archival footage, and interviews with directors, producers, executives, and celebrities.” It will be released on July 24, 2025, featuring Epic Universe, the new park.

Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets

Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets will explore “the life and aftermath of the alleged killer” by going “inside the suspect’s home and meeting with the people who know him, shining a spotlight on a violent double life” It will have 3 one-hour episodes and will premiere on Peacock in June 2025.

The Idaho Student Murders

This is a feature-length documentary that will focus “on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a criminology student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.” It will premiere on Peacock in Summer 2025.

House of Villains

Season 3 of House of Villains will be hosted by Joel McHale. It will “bring together some of the most notorious villains from reality television” and pit them against each other for $200,000. Ten new episodes will premiere on Peacock in 2026.

Love Island USA

The next season of Love Island USA will create “romantic entanglements to see how people will behave and put it all in front of the cameras.” It will be hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix yet again and will premiere on June 3, 2025. The season will feature “plenty of temptation and drama.”

Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Viewers will follow JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington as they navigate new careers, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Love Island Games

This is an “all-star spin-off” that “brings together favorites from international Love Island series, including the UK, USA, and Australia.” There will be a few couple challenges, games, and a $100,000 prize. It premieres in 2025.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Is Saying Goodbye To The ‘Best TV Show Ever’ – A Political Drama You Can’t Afford To Miss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News