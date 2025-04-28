On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tiffany spilled the beans on her first-ever love scene with Oscar Isaac, and trust us, it wasn’t your average Hollywood moment. Before the cameras rolled, Haddish had a little heart-to-heart with Isaac, joking, “I want to apologize to you if I make you feel uncomfortable because I’m a method actress and I’m gonna be humping you back.” Bold, right?

Oscar, being the pro he is, apologized first, saying, “I want to apologize to you if I make you feel uncomfortable. This very awkward.” But Haddish wasn’t fazed. In fact, she threw the apology right back at him, setting the stage for a scene that was fast, smooth, and a little bit hilarious. Oh, and for the record, she didn’t take her bra off for the shoot—because it was her first time. “Just ask Common,” she quipped. Classic Tiffany.

The scene in question is part of The Card Counter, a gritty drama from Paul Schrader. Isaac plays Will Tell, a tortured gambler trying to outrun his past, and Haddish’s La Linda adds a layer of complexity to his story. While she starts as a bankroll rep scouting him, their connection deepens in surprising ways. But, like most of Schrader’s films, it’s a lot darker than it seems on the surface.

Despite her usual larger-than-life personality, Haddish had to tone it down for this role. She explained in an interview with Italy’s Fred Film Radio that Schrader was on her about pulling back. “He was on me about pulling it back. You know I’ve got a big personality, so to tone that down to an extent or push things that way. It was a lot of adjustments that were made.” Looks like she nailed it—critics are already giving her props for stepping out of her comedy comfort zone.

So, yeah, The Card Counter might be all about poker, trauma, and redemption, but Haddish is proving that even in a dramatic role, she’s got that signature flair. If you haven’t caught it yet, the film is in theaters now, and trust us, you’ll want to see Haddish in a whole new light.

