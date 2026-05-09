The eagerly anticipated fantasy action film, Masters of the Universe, is set to hit the big screen in the U.S. on June 5, 2026. The Travis Knight-directed feature, which is based on Mattel’s sword-and-planet-themed media franchise, stars English actor Nicholas Galitzine as the protagonist, Prince Adam/He-Man.

Made on an estimated budget of around $170 million, the film needs to earn roughly $425 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. It remains to be seen whether the sword-and-sorcery film can deliver a strong global debut, followed by consistent holds, to achieve that important box-office milestone.

In addition to Nicholas Galitzine in the lead, it also features Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba in key roles. Now, let’s take a look at how much Masters of the Universe would need to earn worldwide to surpass the highest-grossing film starring Idris Elba in a leading or major role at the global box office.

Idris Elba’s Highest-Grossing Film (Worldwide)

As of now, the highest-grossing film starring Idris Elba in a leading or major role (excluding cameos or brief appearances) is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the 2019 action-comedy, Idris Elba played the role of Brixton Lore, who was the film’s main villain. That film earned an impressive $760.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

For Masters of the Universe to outgross it at the global box office, it must earn at least $760.7 million. Given the post-pandemic theatrical landscape, surpassing this benchmark is a challenging task by any standard.

So, Masters of the Universe would need to deliver a solid opening weekend, receive strong support from international markets, and demonstrate steady weekday and weekend holds for at least three to four weeks after its release to try to achieve that target. Whether it can surpass this key box office milestone will become clear only after its theatrical release.

What’s Masters of the Universe All About

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after 15 years, only to be devastated to find that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family and defeat the powerful foe by becoming the most powerful man in the universe—He-Man.

Masters of the Universe – Trailer

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