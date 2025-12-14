Jared Leto is a renowned Hollywood actor who is known for his method acting. Over the course of his three-decade career, the actor has received multiple accolades, including an Oscar. His film Tron: Ares was one of the most expensive films to release this year, and it will likely determine Leto’s success ratio for the year. Scroll below for the deets.

Jared Leto’s 2025 movies

Leto had only one release this year, and that is Joachim Rønning’s Tron: Ares. It is the third film in the Tron trilogy. The acclaimed actor played Ares, a super-intelligent program created by Julian Dillinger. It also features an ensemble cast comprising Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. Jeff Bridges returned as Kevin Flynn from the previous two films.

The story revolves around a corporate rivalry between ENCOM and Dillinger Systems, now led by Julian Dillinger, the grandson of Ed Dillinger, as both race to bring digital beings into the real world. Julian ultimately sends an advanced program called Ares, played by Jared Leto, from the Grid into reality, marking humanity’s first encounter with AI from the digital realm. This experience leads Ares to develop empathy and gradually break away from his original military-driven purpose.

Jared Leto’s success ratio (2025)

Despite the generally positive reviews, Tron: Ares is a significant financial flop. According to reports, including Deadline, the film’s net budget was a colossal $220 million. The film grossed just $33.2 million on its opening weekend, and from that point on, its box office performance declined. The film collected $73.1 million domestically [via Box Office Mojo] and $142.2 million worldwide, meaning it even failed to recover its massive budget.

To break even, the sci-fi flick needs $550 million, and that is impossible for it. Therefore, Leto’s success ratio is disappointingly a big zero. He will finish 2025 with a flop, as it was his only release this year. Leto is focused mainly on selective, high-profile projects rather than a crowded release slate, keeping his screen presence event-driven rather than volume-based. But 2025 is definitely not his year.

Tron: Ares – $142.2 million [Flop]

About his future project

Jared Leto has Masters of the Universe in his pipeline, and the film is slated for release in 2026. Leto will reportedly appear as Skeletor in this He-Man movie. Nicholas Galitzine is playing Prince Adam, also known as He-Man. Masters of the Universe is slated to be released on June 5, 2026.

