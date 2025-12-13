Zootopia 2 is grabbing the spotlight for its remarkable box office performance. It is the second Hollywood film ever to cross the $400 million milestone in a single overseas market. The animated feature has been setting new records with its collection, especially worldwide. This time, it has become the fastest PG-rated movie to cross this huge milestone worldwide in a record number of times. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is also reportedly the first film since Inside Out 2 to cross $750 million milestone worldwide. It is the second Hollywood movie of the year to cross the major milestone worldwide. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $150 million and has since become a huge box office success.

Crosses $1 billion at the worldwide box office

According to Variety‘s report, Zootopia 2 crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office on Friday only. However, the numbers have not yet been updated on the Box Office Mojo box office analysis site. As per Box Office Mojo, its collection is $986.1 million. It is the second film of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone after Lilo & Stitch, which collected $1.03 billion. The Zootopia sequel is expected to surpass Lilo & Stitch during this weekend only.

Fastest PG-rated film to enter the $1 billion club!

The media outlet also revealed that Zootopia 2 has become the fastest PG-rated film to cross the mega milestone worldwide. Chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jared Bush, said, “This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world — and that is a Zootopia dream come true.”

What is Zootopia 2 about?

Zootopia 2 follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they reunite to solve a new case that puts Zootopia’s unity at stake, testing their partnership and the city’s fragile balance. The Zootopia sequel was released on November 26.

