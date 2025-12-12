Landing the lead role in James Cameron’s ambitious Avatar franchise was a major turning point in Sam Worthington’s career. As the third installment of the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, nears its theatrical release on December 19, 2025, here’s a look at how the actor’s last five big-screen performances fared at the global box office.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Worldwide Earnings: $2.34 billion

Plot: The Avatar sequel follows the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they protect their family from a new human threat. Forced to leave their forest home, they seek refuge with the Metkayina clan, learning to live in the sea.

The movie collected a staggering $2.34 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

2. The Shack (2017)

Director : Stuart Hazeldine

: Stuart Hazeldine IMDb Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Worldwide Earnings: $96.9 million

Plot: Still shattered by his young daughter’s disappearance, Mack returns to the secluded shack connected to the tragedy after receiving a mysterious note. There, he encounters three divine beings who guide him toward understanding and forgiveness.

3. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (2024)

Director : Kevin Costner

: Kevin Costner IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $38.8 million

Plot: Set during the American Civil War, the film follows settlers, soldiers, and Native American tribes as they face danger, conflict, and the changing landscape. Through several interconnected stories, it illustrates how different people struggle to survive, protect their homes, and rebuild their lives in a harsh and uncertain environment.

4. The Exorcism (2024)

Director : Joshua John Miller

: Joshua John Miller IMDb Rating : 4.2/10

: 4.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $12.6 million

Plot: An actor recovering from past struggles takes a role in a horror movie about demonic possession. As filming continues, strange events begin to mirror the story they’re creating. His daughter grows worried as he begins to show disturbing changes.

5. Relay (2024)

Director : David Mackenzie

: David Mackenzie IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Worldwide Earnings: $4.6 million

Plot: Ash works as a fixer who protects people trying to expose powerful companies. When a woman named Sarah asks for help after discovering dangerous secrets, he chooses to defend her. This puts them both in danger as they are hunted by those trying to silence her.

