Predator: Badlands, the latest entry in the long-running Predator film series, is nearing the end of its fifth week in theaters and has collected $180.5 million worldwide so far. Despite earning an impressive 86% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the sci-fi action thriller hasn’t performed as strongly at the box office as some fans and industry analysts expected. While Badlands has comfortably surpassed its $105 million production budget (as per Variety), it still needs approximately $82 million more to reach its estimated break-even point using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Having said that, the Dan Trachtenberg-directed film has secured a place among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, currently trailing just behind Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which stands at $203.6 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). After recently overtaking the popular 2022 sci-fi horror hit M3GAN, Predator: Badlands is now closing in on the worldwide total of the first Martin Scorsese film to cross the $100 million mark – the 1991 psychological thriller Cape Fear, starring Robert De Niro.

Read on to find out how much more Predator: Badlands needs to earn to outgross the classic thriller at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Cape Fear – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $88.7 million

International: $91.8 million

Worldwide: $180.5 million

Cape Fear – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $79.1 million

International: $103.2 million

Worldwide: $182.3 million

Based on these numbers, the sci-fi action film currently trails the Robert De Niro-led psychological thriller by approximately $1.8 million worldwide. Given its ongoing momentum, Predator: Badlands is expected to surpass Cape Fear’s lifetime global haul before its theatrical run concludes. The final outcome should become clear in the coming weeks.

How Predator: Badlands Compares With The Predator & Alien Franchises

Let’s take a look at how Predator: Badlands compares with the Predator & Alien film series at the global box office:

Predator Franchise – Worldwide Box Office

Predator (1987): $59.7 million

Predator 2 (1990): $30.7 million

Alien vs. Predator (2004): $177.4 million

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): $130.3 million

Predators (2010): $127.2 million

The Predator (2018): $160.5 million

Alien Franchise – Worldwide Box Office

Alien (1979): $79 million

Aliens (1986): $85.2 million

Alien 3 (1992): $55.5 million

Alien: Resurrection (1997): $47.8 million

Prometheus (2012): $403.4 million

Alien: Covenant (2017): $240.9 million

Alien: Romulus (2024): $350.9 million

With its current global haul, Predator: Badlands is now the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise. However, when placed alongside the Alien series, it still trails behind the three most recent high-performing entries – Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus. Given its current box office momentum and worldwide tally, it appears unlikely that Badlands will outgross these three top-earning Alien titles by the end of its ongoing theatrical run.

Predator: Badlands – Story & Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

